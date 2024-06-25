18th LS session kicks off with oath-taking ceremony: Country wants substance, not slogans; needs responsible Opp: PM Modi

Promises to work “three times harder’’

Refers June 25, 1975 Emergency as ‘Black spot’ for Indian democracy

Historic moment: Govt gets third consecutive term after 60 years

New Delhi, June 24:In a significant message ahead of the first session of the 18th LokSabha, Prime Minister NarendraModi emphasised the importance of consensus in running the country, despite having a majority to govern.

Speaking to the media before the session’s commencement, Modi underscored the government’s commitment to serving India collaboratively.

“In the last 10 years, we have constantly tried to establish a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government, but consensus is very important to run the country,” said Modi. He highlighted the necessity of working together to fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore citizens.

This session marks a historic moment, being the first oath-taking ceremony held in the new Parliament building. Modi hailed this as a “proud and glorious day in parliamentary democracy.”

The BJP’s current tally falls short of a majority, making Modi’s leadership of a coalition government a first. This development emphasizes the critical role of alliances within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Modi extended congratulations to all newly elected MPs, framing the 18th LokSabha as pivotal in achieving India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He celebrated the robust voter participation in the recent elections, noting that it is only the second time since independence that a government has been re-elected for a third term.

Expressing gratitude to citizens, Modi interpreted the third-term mandate as an endorsement of the government’s policies and dedication over the past decade. He reiterated the importance of consensus, stating, “Our constant endeavour will be to serve mother India with everyone’s consent and by taking everyone along.”

Modi highlighted the increase in young MPs, linking the significance of the number 18 in Indian tradition to the current LokSabha. He described this period as the “AmritKaal of India,” symbolizing a time of auspicious beginnings.

Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the emergency rule imposed on June 25, Modi called it a “black mark” on Indian democracy, urging the new generation to remember its lessons in protecting democratic values. He exhorted citizens to commit to vibrant democracy in line with the Constitution.

Acknowledging the increased responsibilities of a third-term government, Modi pledged, “We will work three times harder and deliver threefold results.” He urged all MPs to prioritize public welfare and service, and called on the opposition to play a constructive role, emphasizing that citizens expect substance over slogans.

Modi concluded by stressing the collective responsibility of MPs to fulfill the vision of a developed India and reinforce public trust. He pointed to the emergence of 25 crore citizens from poverty as evidence of the nation’s potential. “Our 140 crore citizens are ready to work hard; we must provide them with maximum opportunities,” he asserted. Modi expressed confidence that the 18th LokSabha would become a “House of resolutions” and fulfill the dreams of common citizens.

“Today is a day of pride in parliamentary democracy, it is a day of glory. For the first time after Independence, this oath is being taken in our new parliament,” Modi stated. He added, “The people of the country do not want drama, ruckus. The country does not want slogans, it wants substance. The country needs a good Opposition, a responsible Opposition.”

With a commitment to achieving “Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Modi highlighted the significance of the new session in realizing the dreams of Indian citizens and building a prosperous nation.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Gadkari, take oath as MP

As the first session of the 18th LokSabha commenced on Monday, various prominent leaders, including Prime Minister NarendraModi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oaths as Members of Parliament.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, ChiragPaswan, KirenRijiju, NitinGadkari, and MansukhMandaviya took oaths as members of the 18th LokSabha, amongst others.

Union Ministers BhupenderYadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP PiyushGoyal, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th LokSabha. (ANI)