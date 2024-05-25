Will initiate process to hold J&K assembly polls ‘very soon’: ECI

The Election Commission of India Saturday said that it will “very soon” initiate the process of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking with Delhi based news agency PTI, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve their government.

Responding to a question on voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir and if assembly elections could be held soon, he said the poll panel is very encouraged by people’s participation in the parliamentary polls.

“It’s music to (my) ears. People – youth, women – are happily turning out in large numbers to vote. The roots of democracy are being further strengthened, people are participating,” he said.

He added the people deserve their government and “we will initiate that process very soon, very encouraged to do this.” (KNS)