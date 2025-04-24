Don’t Stop Visiting Kashmir, it aids those who spread fear: Tourists

Srinagar, Apr 23 : Tourists from across India, who arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday, have urged fellow citizens to continue visiting the Valley, emphasizing that withdrawing after one unfortunate incident only strengthens the forces seeking to disrupt peace.

“We knew about the attack, but we still came. If we stop visiting, it will empower those who want to break peace,” said a tourist from Mumbai at Srinagar Airport. “Peace grows when people refuse to be divided,” she added.

At Lal Chowk, another tourist from Mumbai sent a message of unity: “Some may question why Hindus are visiting Kashmir, but it’s not like that at all. I’ve been roaming here since morning, and our Muslim brothers stand with us, shoulder to shoulder. Kashmiris—Hindus and Muslims—stand united with tourists.”

Despite the recent attack, the tourists expressed confidence in the security forces and said they would proceed with their plans to visit Pahalgam. “We have full faith in our security forces. Not visiting Kashmir will only aid those who don’t want peace in India,” one tourist remarked.

Others shared heartfelt moments of support from locals. “Our driver told us, ‘Even if we have to give our lives, we will keep you safe.’ That’s the true spirit of brotherhood,” said one tourist, describing the warmth and unity of the people they encountered.

Tourists also noted the outpouring of support from locals on social media, condemning the attack. “This shows the true face of Kashmir. People here love tourists and treat us like family,” said another visitor.

What was initially intended as an international holiday became a meaningful journey of solidarity and realization. “We didn’t see religion—we saw humanity. Even foreigners don’t focus on caste or religion,” one tourist shared, reflecting on the true spirit of Kashmir.

“Come to Kashmir. Support peace. See the real Kashmir with your own eyes,” they urged, ending with a hopeful message: “Let love be louder than fear, and light brighter than shadows.”