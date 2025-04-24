US Embassy Issues “Do Not Travel” Advisory alert for J&K After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The US Embassy in New Delhi has issued an alert following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in multiple casualties. The embassy reminds US citizens that the Department of State has a “Do Not Travel” advisory for Jammu and Kashmir due to the risk of terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest. Citizens are advised to avoid the area, monitor local media, and stay alert in tourist locations.

In an Advisory statement by U.S Embassy and Consulates in India , it states ,”On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India, with media reporting multiple casualties. Several cities in India remain on high alert as a result of the attack, according to local media.”

U.S. citizens are reminded that the Department of State has a “Do Not Travel” advisory for Jammu and Kashmir. The travel advisory can be found on travel.state.gov here, and states:

Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh).

Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC.

U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the area.

Monitor local media for updates.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.