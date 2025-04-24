Breaking

Resident Commission New Delhi establishes helpline for J&K students

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, APRIL 24: Resident Commission, J&K Government New Delhi has established a helpline for the students of J&K studying across the country.

A communiqué received from Resident Commission New Delhi reads, “The students hailing from J&K, studying in different States, may contact on following Telephone numbers of Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi in case of any help/assistance:

1. Hello JK Mobile Number: 7303620090
2. Manager JK House, Chanakyapuri: 9682389265
3. Manager JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road: 9419158581
4. Resident Commission J&K Govt, New Delhi: 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021 and 01126112022”.

The communiqué adds that the above-mentioned numbers shall remain operational 24/7 for any kind of assistance.

