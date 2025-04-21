Div Com, IGP Jammu visit flood-hit areas of Ramban, review restoration, relief measures

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti today conducted an extensive visit to the flood-affected and landslide hit areas of Ramban district to assess the damages caused due to natural calamity.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ramban Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh, SSP Traffic NHW Raja Adil Hamid, the Divisional Commissioner and IGP Jammu visited several severely affected locations including Seri, Boli Bazar, Main Bazar Ramban, Higher Secondary School area and Nawi Basti.

The Div Com and IGP interacted with affected families and took firsthand account of the ongoing rescue, relief, and restoration operations.

The Div Com directed the concerned departments to expedite the restoration of essential services, especially the NH-44 traffic, which is critical for expediting relief measures in the region.

After discussing the action plan with the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Div Com instructed them to work diligently to ensure speedy restoration of the traffic movement. He further directed the District Administration to provide necessary help to NHAI to facilitate the restoration work.

Highlighting the importance of a coordinated response, the Div Com instructed all departments to expedite restoration of water supply, power supply, and other public utilities. He emphasized prompt assessment of losses, assuring the public that the teams already deputed will conduct comprehensive assessment to ensure that genuine losses are recorded and compensated accordingly.

While interacting with the Divisional Commissioner, the local residents expressed gratitude towards the district administration for taking prompt action and real-time response during the peak of the natural calamity. They acknowledged that the swift intervention helped minimize the loss of lives and property.

The Divisional Commissioner also expressed deep sympathies with the family of the deceased and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to provide all possible support and assistance to the affected population.