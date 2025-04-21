Breaking

Rajouri Administration takes measures to ensure smooth traffic movement on BG, Mughal Road

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

In view of the rising vehicular movement and to ensure effective regulation of traffic on National Highway via BG route and the Mughal Road through DKG route, the District Administration Rajouri has taken a series of proactive measures.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma magistrates and traffic personnel have been deployed at key points, including the main diversion near Salani Bridge, BG, and other strategic locations. These steps have been taken to streamline traffic flow and prevent congestion, especially in view of increased travel through these routes.

To safeguard the health and well-being of commuters, health teams have also been activated on both the BG and DKG routes. These teams are equipped to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any emergency.

For any kind of assistance or emergency, a dedicated helpline number —01962260207 has been made operational and widely circulated for public convenience.

Furthermore, senior officers including ADC Sunderbani, ADC Nowshera, ADC Rajouri, and SDM Thanamandi are closely monitoring traffic regulations within their respective jurisdictions, as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner.

The District Administration has urged commuters to cooperate with the officials on duty and follow traffic advisories to ensure their safety and smooth passage.

You Might Also Like

Man dies as walnut tree branch falls on him in North Kashmir

Leh , Kargil people protest in Jammu; demand statehood for Ladakh

Kupwara selected for PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024

Justice Atul Sreedharan Transferred Back to Madhya Pradesh High Court

Tourists rush to Shimla after snowfall, hoteliers elated

Share This Article
Previous Article Div Com, IGP Jammu visit flood-hit areas of Ramban, review restoration, relief measures
Next Article CM Omar Abdullah assesses flash flood damage in Ramban’s Maroog
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Adequate stock of essential commodities, fuel available in Kashmir Valley: Div Com
Breaking
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed tomorrow for restoration work
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah assesses flash flood damage in Ramban’s Maroog
Developing Story
Div Com, IGP Jammu visit flood-hit areas of Ramban, review restoration, relief measures
Breaking