Rajouri Administration takes measures to ensure smooth traffic movement on BG, Mughal Road

In view of the rising vehicular movement and to ensure effective regulation of traffic on National Highway via BG route and the Mughal Road through DKG route, the District Administration Rajouri has taken a series of proactive measures.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma magistrates and traffic personnel have been deployed at key points, including the main diversion near Salani Bridge, BG, and other strategic locations. These steps have been taken to streamline traffic flow and prevent congestion, especially in view of increased travel through these routes.

To safeguard the health and well-being of commuters, health teams have also been activated on both the BG and DKG routes. These teams are equipped to provide immediate medical assistance in case of any emergency.

For any kind of assistance or emergency, a dedicated helpline number —01962260207 has been made operational and widely circulated for public convenience.

Furthermore, senior officers including ADC Sunderbani, ADC Nowshera, ADC Rajouri, and SDM Thanamandi are closely monitoring traffic regulations within their respective jurisdictions, as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner.

The District Administration has urged commuters to cooperate with the officials on duty and follow traffic advisories to ensure their safety and smooth passage.