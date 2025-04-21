Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute to his comrade from 18 JAK RIF, Naib Subedar Baldev Singh

In a deeply personal tribute, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), paid homage to Naib Subedar Baldev Singh of 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (18 JAK RIF), who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while being deployed at the formidable Kumar Post on the Siachen Glacier-the highest battlefield in the world.

The wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at Shraddhanjali Sthal, Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, where the Army Chief laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the valiant Junior Commissioned Officer. This was not merely a ceremonial gesture, but a heartfelt farewell by a former comrade-in-arms.

Naib Subedar Baldev Singh was enrolled into the 18 JAK RIF in 2002 during Operation Rakshak in the Kashmir Valley. He first came into contact with General Dwivedi in October 2003, when the present Chief of Army Staff took command of the battalion. At the time, Naib Subedar Baldev Singh was serving in Delta Company. Recognising his potential and spark, the Commanding Officer nominated him for specialist duties in the Battalion’s Signal Platoon.

The COAS, as then CO 18 JAK RIF, personally mentored Baldev Singh as an Infantry Signaller. The young soldier accompanied the CO in numerous operations, displaying unwavering professionalism, courage, and dedication. Over the time, Baldev Singh rose through the ranks and was promoted to Naib Subedar about a year ago. The bond between the two soldiers, built on mutual respect and shared hardships, grew into a familial relationship, making the loss all the more profound and personal.

Naib Subedar Baldev Singh tragically lost his life on April 20 while serving with the Signal Platoon at Kumar Post in the treacherous terrain of the Northern Glacier, Siachen.

The Indian Army stands in steadfast solidarity with the bereaved family during this hour of grief and salutes the indomitable spirit and devotion to duty of Naib Subedar Baldev Singh. His legacy of sacrifice and service will continue to inspire generations of soldiers, an official release read. (ANI)