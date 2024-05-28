Director Sericulture J&K, visits Upper Reaches of District Pulwama, Engages with Silkworm Rearers and Farmers

Pulwama, May 28: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture, J&K, today visited upper reaches of District Pulwama and had a detailed interaction with the local silkworm rearers and farmers.

His visit aimed to assess the progress of ongoing silkworm rearing and the arrangements of the department to ensure doubling of silk cocoon production while maintaining its good quality, besides, encouraging local sericulture community to work in a coordinated and coherent manner with the department for having successful rearing operations across the region during the current rearing season.

During his field inspection in Beat Satura, Tral of District Pulwama, hemeticulously examined the silkworm rearing practices being undertaken by the Rearers of the area. On the occasion he made the Silkworm Rearers/Farmers aware about advanced techniques to double their cocoon output without compromising on quality. He assured the farmers of full backing from the Sericulture Department to provide all necessary support to enhance their productivity and profitability.

Addressing the gathering, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat(IAS), highlighted the department’s collaborative efforts with the Central Silk Board to promote sericulture in the region. He informed the Farmers and youth about the various subsidies available for establishing silk reeling units in Jammu & Kashmir. Moreover, he emphasized that this is an excellent opportunity for the youth to leverage the potential of Sericulture Dev. Department and have plethora of benefits and expert guidance to engage themselves with profitable ventures associated with Silk Industry.

He urged the youth to take advantage of various schemes available in the department to bolster their income generating capacity and at the same time take part in department’s endeavours to boost local silk production and its consumption locally. “By availing these benefits, the youth can play a significant role in increasing the silk production figures of J&K and contribute to make J&K as the largest producer of Silk in India,” he added.

This visit of Director Sericulture J&K signifies the utmost importance of sericulture in J&K’s agrarian economy and the concerted efforts being made to enhance the productivity and sustainability of Silk Industry. The department’s commitment to providing subsidies, training, and continuous support to Silkworm Rearers, Farmers, Youth and every stakeholder will continue to remain unhindered and perpetual for social economic transformation and overall development of the region.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture J&K was accompanied by the Additional Director, Sericulture Dev. Department, Kashmir, Project Executive Officer, Srinagar, District Sericulture Officer Pulwama/ Shopian and other officers of the Department.