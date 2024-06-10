Director Sericulture J&K suspends and attaches employees for dereliction of duty

In a significant move to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the Department, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture J&K, on Monday suspended 02 employees and attached 15 employees.

The suspended employees include a Sericulture Assistant and Seed Examiner who were found to be negligent in their duties.

The decision to suspend these employees was taken after a thorough review of their performance and adherence to departmental protocols. The Director Sericulture J&K underscored the critical importance of maintaining high standards in technical operations and development works, particularly during the ongoing silkworm rearing season.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture J&K emphasized that the current phase of silkworm rearing is crucial for the department and the farmers involved.

He stressed that any lapse in duty can have significant repercussions on the quality and yield of the silk produced. Therefore, it is imperative for all officers and field functionaries to perform their roles with utmost diligence and precision.

“We cannot afford any negligence in our operations, especially during the silkworm rearing season. Every step of the process, from technical operations to fieldwork, must be executed meticulously. Our farmers and silkworm rearers depend on our support and guidance to achieve successful rearing outcomes,” Bhat stated.

The Director called for enhanced coordination and communication between the department’s officers/ field functionaries and the silkworm rearers. He highlighted that close collaboration and proactive assistance are essential to address any issues promptly and to ensure smooth operations throughout the rearing period.

The suspension of these employees serves as a stern reminder to all staff members about the department’s commitment to accountability and excellence. The Sericulture Development Department J&K remains dedicated to supporting the silkworm rearers and enhancing the sericulture industry in Jammu & Kashmir through unwavering diligence and professional conduct.