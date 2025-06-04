BreakingNational

Egypt: All-party delegation holds interactive session, highlights India’s stance against terrorism

ANI
2 Min Read
The all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule held an interactive session with the audience in Cairo, Egypt, discussing the bright prospects for stronger India-Egypt ties.

The delegation emphasised India’s resolute stance against terrorism and highlighted Egypt’s solidarity with India in countering this global threat.

The details were shared by the Embassy of India in Cairo on Wednesday in a post on X. “In an interactive session, members of the high-level multi-party delegation from India, engaged with audience on the bright prospects for stronger India-Egypt ties, India’s resolute stance against terrorism and Egypt’s solidarity with India in countering terrorism.”

Earlier while speaking to ANI, Supriya Sule had expressed gratitude to the central leadership.”I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for showing trust in all of us. We have had a good response. To whomsoever we met, all have said just one thing: they are against terrorism, they are with India, and they support India’s Operation Sindoor,” Sule said in Cairo.

Operation Sindoor outreach is a diplomatic initiative, involving seven multi-party delegations to various friendly nations to counter disinformation and reinforce India’s stance on terrorism.

The delegation led by Supriya Sule includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aimed to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries. (ANI)

