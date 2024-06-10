LG Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting following Reasi terror attack

Following the terrorist attack on bus carrying Pilgrims in Reasi district, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a security review meeting with the officials of J&K Police and Civil Administration.

” I assure the people that those behind attack on pilgrims in Reasi and those aiding and abetting them will be punished”, he said.

Earlier, LG Sinha met the pilgrims injured in the Reasi Terror Attack who are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X:“Met the injured pilgrims at Government Medical College, Jammu & Narayana Hospital, Katra and wished them a speedy recovery. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyred pilgrims in this hour of grief”.

The team of doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of the injured and the medical facilities being extended to them.

The Lt Governor is closely monitoring the situation. He has directed the District and Hospital Administration for ensuring the best possible medical care and all necessary assistance to the affected families.

The Lt Governor had also approved an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each for the next of kin of the pilgrims martyred and Rs. 50,000 each for those injured in Reasi terror attack.