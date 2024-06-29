V.C National Commission for Safai Karamcharis inaugurates Medical Camp at SMC Headquarters

Srinagar, June 28: In order to provide essential healthcare services to Safai Karamcharis, a free medical camp; a healthcare services outreach program was inaugurated at the Central Office of SMC Karan Nagar by Anjna Panwar, Vice Chairperson (V.C) National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The initiative was graced with the presence of Anjna Panwar, who served as the chief guest for the event.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Joint Commissioner Adm SMC, Gh. Nabi Bhat; Joint Commissioner SMC, Syed Abul Qasim; Health Officer SMC, Fauzia Habib; Chief Sanitation Officer SMC, Nazir Ahmad Baba and other senior officials of the Corporation.

During the ceremony, the chair was briefed on the meticulous planning and execution of the medical camp, organized to cater the healthcare needs of Safai Karamcharis.

In her heartfelt interaction with the Safai Karamcharis present at the camp, Anjna attentively listened to their everyday challenges and concerns. She assured them that their issues would be given due attention and advocated for their rights at appropriate platforms.

Stressing the crucial importance of healthcare access for Safai Karamcharis, she directed officials to maintain comprehensive medical records for all sanitation workers and ensure prompt provision of necessary medical facilities.

The medical camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from Safai Karamcharis, who availed a wide range of medical services including general health check-ups, consultations with specialists, and distribution of essential medicines.

The medical camp, organised by SMC in collaboration with CRPF and Ujala Cygnus Hospital exemplifies a proactive approach towards addressing the healthcare needs of frontline workers, underscoring a shared commitment to their welfare.