DHSK issues advisory for school kids, elderly tackle heatwave

The Directorate of Health Services or Kashmir (DHSK) Friday issued preventive measures for school children and elderly people to tackle the heatwave.

According to the advisory, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) summer season has peaked in the Valley, it is crucial to be vigilant about health risks associated with extreme heat.

The department said that in light of predicted heatwave, DHSK has issued a health advisory in order to guide and protect the citizens.

Advisory

Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid caffeinated beverages, as they can lead to dehydration. Persons working under the conditions of high temperature and humidity should assuredly drink cold water.

Regulation of work: The duration of exposure to hot environments should be reduced. Further, periods of rest should be ensured between intense work sessions or one can take cool showers or baths at home to lower your body temperature, however, doing the same in deep and fast flowing water bodies should be avoided at all cost to discourage drowning etc.

Wear Appropriate Clothing: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light colored clothing. Use wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, shields and umbrellas to protect your skin from sunburn.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 AM to 04 PM. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade of a cool environment or better to stay indoors.

Use Sunscreen: Apply sunscreen to protect your skin from sunburn.

Advisory for children both at school and home

Supervision: Never leave children in parked cars, even with the windows down. Ensure they play in shaded areas and take breaks to cool down and hydrate.

Clothing and Sunscreen: Dress children in appropriate clothing and apply sunscreen regularly.

Hydration: Encourage frequent water breaks. Offer water-rich snacks like fruits. Schools should refrain from holding outdoor activities such as assemblies, sports events during extreme hot and humid weather.

They should also ensure good hydration of children by providing multiple safe drinking water stations.

Specific advisory for elderly people

Check on Them: Ensure they have access to cool environments.

Signs of Heat- Related Illness: Watch for symptoms like dizziness, heavy sweating or lack of sweating, and in that case, seek medical attention immediately from nearby Government Health Care Facilities—(KNO)