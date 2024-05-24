Pulwama Police Carried Out Poppy Destruction Drive in Village Bellow

Pulwama, May 24: Pulwama Police, in collaboration with the Revenue and Excise Departments, conducted a successful poppy destruction drive in Village Bellow. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug cultivation and ensure a drug-free community.

Accordingly, Case FIR No. 43/2024 under sections 8/18 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rajpora against accused person namely Gh jeelani Dar S/O Mohd Yousf dar R/O Bellow dargund.

The joint operation underscores our commitment to eradicating the sources of illicit drugs and protecting the well-being of our citizens. Pulwama Police will continue to work tirelessly with relevant agencies to eliminate drug-related activities in the district.