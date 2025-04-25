Deputy CM to Visit Mumbai on April 26 To meet J&K students

In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and with the objective of reassuring and instilling a sense of security among students and businesspersons from Jammu and Kashmir currently residing in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Surinder Choudhary, will be visiting Mumbai tomorrow on April 26.

During his visit, the Deputy CM will be available to interact with students, business community and other members of J&K community at the Sahyadri Guest House, BG Kher Road, Krishnaraj Society, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

All interested student groups, business leaders or individuals from J&K wishing to meet the Deputy Chief Minister are requested contact Vikas Sethi, Additional PRO to Deputy CM, at 7780926074 or 9622491579.