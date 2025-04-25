GMC Jammu withdraws directive asking staff to be alert amid ‘Cross border tension’

Hours after asking its staff to remain alert and ensure exigencies are met amid “cross border tension,” authorities at Government Medical College Jammu withdrew the directive on Friday.

“The circular issued by Medical Superintendent GMCH Jammu vide endorsement number GMCH/2025/812-17 dated: 25-04-2025 is withdrawn ab-initio with immediate effect,” reads an order by Dr. Ashutosh Gupta (Principal & Dean) GMC Jammu.

Earlier Medical Superintendent GMCH Jammu in a circular, a copy of which lies with GNS, said: “In view of the prevailing cross-border tension in the UT of J&K, all Staff members are hereby directed to remain alert and ensure complete preparedness to meet any exigencies that may arise at any time.”

The Store Officer and Store Keepers GMCH are requested to keep all essential supplies, emergency medicines, and critical equipment in a state of readiness for immediate use to meet any exigency, it said.

All hospital staff are advised to restrict unnecessary holidays and are directed to ensure their presence within the hospital premises during duty hours to maintain uninterrupted and effective patient care,” it said, adding, “A 24×7 Control Room has been established to coordinate all emergency responses. The control room will function round the clock.”(GN