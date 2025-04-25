“Terror cannot break us”: Tourists stand with Kashmir after Pahalgam attack

The terror attack in Pahalgam has left the entire nation shaken, but the deepest wounds have been felt by the people of Kashmir as the fragile tourism dependent economy of this serene valley has received a setback. In the face of fear and uncertainty, signs of resilience are beginning to emerge.

Since the afternoon, a few shops in Pahalgam have started to reopen, and some brave tourists have made their way to the town, not just to witness its beauty but to stand in solidarity with its people.

Parag Joshi a tourist from Mumbai shared his experience and lauded the local support while speaking to ANI said “It’s true, but as far as I know, or based on my own experience here, we are deeply saddened by the lives lost in the incident that occurred here. I’m from a place where three people were killed in this event. The day the incident happened, I landed at the airport. I met Sameer, through whom I had made my bookings here. We had planned to come to Pahalgam the same day from the airport, but due to the incident, we weren’t allowed to come.”

“Sameer took us to his house there were six of us and they took really good care of us. But yes, we were supposed to visit Pahalgam that day and couldn’t. Now, we’ve finally made it here,” he added.

He further pointed out that reputation of Kashmiris is getting tarnished.

“As far as I think, the reputation of these good people (Kashmiris) is getting tarnished because of a few bad elements who are not from here. That shouldn’t happen,” he said.

On the safety situation in the region, he added, “Some people believe that after this incident, tourism will shut down and the culprits will succeed in their motive. But that won’t happen. We are feeling one hundred percent safe here. I’m here with my wife and kids, which proves that this place is completely safe. We regret not being able to visit Baisaran Valley, but certain restrictions are necessary–for our own safety.”

Payal Joshi, a tourist from Thane, Mumbai, echoed similar sentiments while highlighting the overwhelming support from locals.

While speaking to ANI, she said, “What happened in Baisaran Valley was truly terrifying and absolutely wrong, but that doesn’t mean the people here are bad. Some things have been shut down by the government, but it’s only for our safety. We’re able to travel freely throughout Kashmir there’s no fear, especially not from the local people. Even during that time and even now, they’ve supported us so much. The day the incident happened, we arrived we landed on the same day, around the same time. Since then, they’ve supported us immensely, took us into their home, and have been providing us with safety for the past three days. So, we don’t feel scared at all, nor are we stressed about returning early. We’ll leave on the 29th as planned. We’ll spend three more days exploring. We won’t go to places that are closed, but we’ll definitely visit the places that are open”.

She further added, “Those who don’t want tourists to come here want Kashmir’s economy to collapse. And if we stop coming, where will these people go? We shouldn’t let that happen. We must not let tourism here end–that’s what they want. Why should we let their plan succeed?”

Another tourist, Anjaan from Mumbai was moved by the locals’ warmth.

“The day this incident happened was the same day I arrived here. But one thing I can truly feel is that the people here are so loyal and soulful there’s no comparison. The terrorism that’s happening here, and those who are trying to break things apart, won’t succeed. The souls of the Kashmiri people are deeply connected to us,” he said.

He further added, ‘When we arrived on the first day, just by looking at our hotel owner’s face, we could tell he was deeply saddened, even though he didn’t show it. My message to everyone is this: whoever wants to come here, should definitely come and live here with love and peace.”

As tourists return and locals slowly begin to reopen their businesses, a strong message is being sent across the country: fear will not win. Kashmir remains open not just in roads and shops, but in the hearts of its people. (ANI)