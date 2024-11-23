Apni Party leaders visit Kashmiri Pandits after JDA shop demolitions

Jammu, Nov 22: Apni Party leaders on Friday met with the Kashmiri Pandits whose shops were demolished recently by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) in Muthi.

As per a press release, the leaders of the Party, General Secretary – Youth Wing and Spokesperson Abhay Bakaya, District Senior Vice President, Vaibhav Mattoo, President TRT Nagrota, Chandji Bhat, Incharge Butta Nagar and Purkhoo Camp, GL Pandita, Bhushan Lal Bhat, and others, visited the residences of the affected family members, who lost their shops and held a detailed deliberation with them.

“It was unfortunate to see that some of the families of displaced Kashmiri Pandits still struggle for their respectful survival after the demolition drive of the JDA here recently. These families were poor, and they had no other source of earning. The JDA should have rehabilitated them. However, they went ahead with their drive which shows how the officials have become heartless and insensitive,” Bakaya said.

The Apni Party leader demanded that the government should intervene and rehabilitate the displaced KP families. “The JDA’s drive cannot be justified. How can it be explained to displace some families, and then settle others by constructing buildings on the dismantled structures of the poor,” he said, questioning the intention of the government that has failed to grill JDA for its wrong actions.

Bakaya added, “The JDA is infamous for such actions, and it should focus on providing affordable housing schemes for the poor and marginalized families of all the communities instead of creating a situation that shows their insensitive approach. The Apni Party will not tolerate the waywardness of JDA. People from all walks of life will come on the roads if such drives continue in future in any of the places in Jammu.”

Expressing his displeasure over the drive, he appealed to the Commissioner, Relief Organization Jammu to immediately provide shops to the JDA drive-affected families of the displaced KPs to run their businesses and earn their livelihood from there.