BJP slams NC govt for ‘ignoring’ local languages in lecturer advertisement

Jammu, Nov 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia and senior leader Kulbhushan Mahotra on Friday launched a scathing attack at the National Conference-led government for its recent advertisement for lecturer posts, alleging blatant discrimination against local languages such as Sanskrit, Hindi, Punjabi and Dogri.

Addressing the press, Dr Jasrotia termed the advertisement a “direct insult” to Jammu’s linguistic and cultural heritage, accusing the NC government of systematically neglecting the aspirations of Dogras and other linguistic communities in the region.

“This advertisement flagrantly violates the National Education Policy (NEP), which prioritises local languages and Sanskrit. It’s appalling that not a single post has been allocated for Sanskrit, despite numerous vacancies in schools. The intent of this administration is clear – to marginalize Jammu and its people,” Dr Jasrotia said.

Kulbhushan Mahotra said that Punjabi, spoken by a significant population in Jammu and Kashmir, has also been unfairly sidelined, with only one post advertised. “This shows the government’s complete disregard for the linguistic diversity of the region. It’s an injustice to students who aspire to learn their mother tongue,” he said.

Dr Abhijeet pointed out the minimal representation of Dogri, with only three posts being advertised. “Dogri is the heartbeat of Jammu’s culture, spoken by millions. The NC government’s neglect of Dogri-speaking Hindus and Muslims demonstrates their ongoing vendetta against Dogras. This deliberate oversight will not be tolerated,” he asserted.

H.S. Pummy, senior BJP leader, echoed these concerns, emphasising the need for equitable representation of all regional languages in education.

Dr Jasrotia assured that the BJP will take the matter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for immediate intervention. “If necessary, our party president, Sat Sharma Ji, will raise this issue with the Union Education Minister to ensure that the National Education Policy is implemented in letter and spirit in Jammu and Kashmir,” he declared.

The BJP spokesperson urged the administration to rectify the injustice and uphold the cultural and linguistic rights of the people. “Jammu will not be silenced. This fight is for our heritage, our language, and our future,” Dr Jasrotia affirmed.