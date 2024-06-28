DCA seals 06 Medical Shops at Kulgam for violation of conditions of licenses & other norms

In a bid to achieve a satisfactory level of compliance concerning the adoption of Computerized Billing Systems (CBS) within pharmacies and ascertain the quality parameters of drugs, the Drug Control Authority (DCA) today launched intensive inspections in far flung areas of Yarikhah, DK Marg and other areas of DH Pora of District Kulgam.

The inspections were carried out by a team of officials from Tehsil office DK Marg, Executive Magistrate (Tehsildar DHPora) besides other officials.

Strict directions were passed to the chemists of the area to install computerized billing systems in their premises for bringing transparency in sale and purchase records.

On the occasion, nine drug samples were lifted to ascertain their quality parameters and six medical shops were sealed for violation of conditions of licenses and other norms.

Records of Schedule H/H1 drugs were checked on spot and several show cause notices were issued where the discrepancy was found.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Drug Administration has adopted a zero tolerance approach in misuse of any habit forming drug, and has taken many stringent measures like launching prosecutions, suspension/ cancellation of licenses to deal with such incidents.