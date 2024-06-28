Much awaited Lolab Parallel Bypass road opened for regular traffic

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today opened the much awaited Lolab Parallel Bypass road for regular traffic, providing alternative road connection for smooth traffic flow around district headquarter Kupwara.

DDC Member Drugmulla, Amina Majeed; SE R&B, Ram Lal; Executive Engineer R&B; AE, besides, a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The 1.273 km road which was a long pending demand of the people of Lolab sub-division has been constructed at a cost of Rs.98 lakh by R&B Department. The road will facilitate the Lolab bound vehicles in smooth movement towards Kupwara-Srinagar national highway and shall reduce the traffic congestion around Kupwara bus stand.

Meanwhile, various stakeholders including civil society members and common people have expressed their gratitude towards District Administration Kupwara for resolving their long pending demand of the alternative bypass road which will reduce the suffering of commuters from unnecessary traffic mess.

Later, the DC inspected the newly constructed Marriage Hall at Zangli which has been completed at a cost of Rs.2.20 crore.