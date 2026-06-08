DC Bandipora visits Army Goodwill School, lauds students’ outstanding performance at NMBA Padyatra

Bandipora, Jun 7: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Saturday visited Army Goodwill School Bandipora and commended the students for their remarkable performance during the district-level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) Padyatra, where they presented the National Anthem and National Song before a large gathering.

During her visit, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with students and faculty members, appreciating their confidence, discipline, and enthusiasm. She said the students’ performance added dignity and patriotic fervour to the programme and reflected the quality of guidance being provided by the institution.

Recognising the school’s contribution to the successful conduct of the event, the Deputy Commissioner presented an Appreciation Certificate to the school and congratulated the students, teachers, and management for their dedication and hard work.

Addressing the students, Indu Kanwal Chib encouraged them to actively participate in cultural, educational, and extracurricular activities, stating that such platforms help build confidence, leadership qualities, and overall personality development. Sharing experiences from her own student life, she highlighted the importance of active participation beyond academics.

The Deputy Commissioner also praised the efforts of Principal Shabnum Kousar, noting that under her leadership, the school has consistently excelled in academic, cultural, environmental, and social awareness initiatives. She observed that the institution has emerged as a vibrant centre of learning where students are encouraged to develop holistically.

Army Goodwill School Bandipora has recently been at the forefront of several student-centric programmes, including environmental awareness campaigns, cleanliness drives, debates, cultural activities, and anti-drug awareness initiatives under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The school’s active engagement in community-oriented programmes has earned appreciation from various quarters.

Notably, Principal Shabnum Kousar has been working tirelessly for the welfare and development of students, ensuring that they receive opportunities to showcase their talents while fostering values of discipline, patriotism, and social responsibility. Her commitment, along with the dedicated efforts of the teaching staff, has played a significant role in the school’s growing reputation.

On the occasion, the Principal expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for visiting the institution and motivating the students. She reaffirmed the school’s commitment to providing quality education and nurturing responsible citizens capable of contributing positively to society.

The visit concluded with an interactive session in which students shared their experiences and aspirations, making the occasion a memorable and inspiring one for the entire school community.