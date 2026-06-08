Four drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, Sopore

Srinagar, Jun 07: J&K Police continued its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking with successful anti-narcotics operations in Anantnag and Sopore, leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers and the recovery of contraband substances.

In Anantnag, a police party from Police Station Bijbehara, while conducting routine naka checking at Tarbal Guree, intercepted and apprehended an individual identified as Zahid Ali Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar a resident of Guree Bijbehara. During search, police recovered 113 grams of charas sticks from his possession.

Accordingly, Case FIR No. 152/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara. Investigation has been initiated to ascertain the source of the contraband substance and identify the intended distribution network.

Meanwhile, Police in Sopore apprehended three drug peddlers during patrolling on the Model Town–Brath Link Road falling within the jurisdiction of Police Post Bus Stand. During the operation, police recovered psychotropic substances, including SpasmoProxyvon Plus and SP capsules, from their possession. The contraband was seized in accordance with due legal procedure.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Arsalan Nabi Zargar son of Ghulam Nabi Zargar, Waseem Nabi Wani son of Ghulam Nabi Wani, both residents of Model Town-B, Sopore and Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Bohripora, Sopore.

In this connection, FIR No. 134/2026 has been registered at Police Station Sopore. Further investigation is underway to uncover the source of the seized substances and identify any wider network involved in narcotics trafficking.

J&K Police remains committed to eradicating the drug menace from society through sustained enforcement action and community participation. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing information related to drug peddling and substance abuse in their respective areas.