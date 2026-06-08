DC conducts surprise inspection of SDH Kupwara

Kupwara, Jun 7: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara (DC), Shrikant Suse on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection of Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara to assess the functioning of healthcare services and the availability of medical staff and facilities.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections of the hospital, including patient wards, emergency services, registration counters, and other healthcare units. He interacted with patients and attendants to obtain firsthand feedback regarding the quality of services being provided.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the hospital administration to ensure strict punctuality and round-the-clock availability of doctors, paramedical staff, and other employees so that patients receive timely and efficient healthcare services. He emphasized that any laxity in duty attendance would be viewed seriously.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining proper cleanliness and sanitation in hospital wards, corridors, and around the hospital premises to provide a hygienic environment for patients and visitors. The concerned officials were instructed to undertake regular cleanliness drives and ensure effective waste management.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner directed the hospital authorities to prominently display duty rosters of doctors and staff members at designated locations for public information and transparency.

Reacting the recent reports of concerns raised by the public regarding the quality of services in USG section and Laboratory section, the Deputy Commissioner directed to MS SDH to submit a detailed report so that corrective measures would be taken and accountability fixed to the negligent officials. Further deputy commissioner directed the hospital authorities to ensure the functionality of CT Scan on priority.

While inspecting the Construction of Critical Care Block, the executing agency was directed to ensure the completion of building in stipulated time so that the patient care would be upgraded.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services, the Deputy Commissioner urged the hospital staff to work with dedication and professionalism to ensure quality healthcare delivery to the people of the district.