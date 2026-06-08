Amit Sharma reviews implementation of Census 2027 Operations in Bandipora

Bandipora, Jun 7: In continuation of series of reviews of ongoing districts undergoing HLO Phase-I of Census 2027, Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) / Director Census Operations (DCO), J&K and Ladakh, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Amit Sharma, along with Principal Census Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib on Sunday chaired a comprehensive review meeting regarding implementation of Census 2027 operations in District Bandipora at Mini Secretariat, Bandipora.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Census Arun Kumar, Assistant Director Census Vijay Kumar, District Prabhari Census Officer Ankit Kumar Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora (District Nodal Officer Census 2027), Sub Divisional Magistrates (Sub-Divisional Census Officers), District Information Officer Bandipora, Charge Officers, District Coordinator Census Bandipora, Master Trainers, Field Trainers, Supervisors and Enumerators associated with Census operations.

At the outset, officers briefed the CPCO on the implementation of Census 2027 operations in the district and the arrangements, which have been put in-place for the smooth conduct of the ongoing House Listing Operations.

Speaking on the occasion, CPCO Amit Sharma laid emphasis on the historical and national significance of Census 2027, stating that the entire future planning and policy framework of the country would be based on the data generated through the Census exercise.

He said the Census would form the foundation for assessing demographic changes and would play a vital role in achieving the vision of Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Chief Principal Census Officer also stated that the ongoing Census exercise would lay the foundation for future developmental parameters for the next decade and stressed that every citizen and every official associated with the exercise must contribute sincerely to ensure completely accurate and authentic data collection.

He underlined that exact figures and correct data are of utmost importance as even minor inaccuracies can adversely affect future planning and governance processes for years to come.

He stressed that population enumeration must be carried out with the highest professionalism, dedication and transparency. He stated that there would be no scope for laxity and any negligence in the process would invite responsibility and accountability in accordance with Government of India directions.

Chib assured full administrative support for smooth conduct of Census operations and informed that regular monitoring and frequent inspections are being carried out to ensure 100% accurate and reliable data collection in the district.

She directed officers and field functionaries to make optimum use of technology during Census operations and ensure effective supervision and quality checks at every level. She reiterated that sufficient awareness must be created among the public to dispel misconceptions, myths and fears related to Census operations.

The CPCO emphasized the need for massive public awareness regarding Census 2027 and directed Census teams to properly introduce themselves before interacting with the public.

He also instructed officials to sensitise people about possible cyber frauds, misinformation campaigns and fraudulent activities that may emerge on the pretext of Census operations.

He further clarified that enumerators would only seek responses to the notified 33 Census questions and no information related to Aadhaar numbers, PAN details, bank accounts, ATM cards, credit cards or debit cards would be collected during the exercise. People were advised to remain cautious against cyber criminals and immediately report suspicious activities.

Amit Sharma also told that citizens can seek any assistance or clarification regarding Census operations through the official Helpline number 1855. Stress was also laid on ensuring proper identification and visibility of Census teams and officials so that the public can easily distinguish genuine officials from fraudsters.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms for enumeration of migratory population and measures for ensuring complete and accurate coverage of all sections of society. Supervisors and Enumerators were asked to maintain continuous coordination and liaison during the exercise for effective resolution of field-level issues while maintaining complete confidentiality of Census data.

Chief Principal Census Officer appreciated the smooth progress achieved by District Administration Bandipora in implementation of Census operations since the commencement of door-to-door enumeration from June 1. He commended the efforts of Master Trainers, Supervisors and Enumerators.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were also held on various operational and field-level issues raised by Supervisors and Enumerators, which were addressed by the concerned officers and experts.