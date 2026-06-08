Directorate of Tourism Jammu organizes Gool Mela

Ramban, Jun 7: In a vibrant celebration of culture, heritage and tourism, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, in collaboration with district administration Ramban, organized a one-day Gool Mela at the picturesque Narsingha area amidst the lush green meadows of Gool Sub-Division.

The cultural festival witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than ten thousand people thronging the venue from across Ramban and Reasi districts. The mela transformed the scenic destination into a vibrant hub of cultural festivities, attracting tourists, locals, youth and families alike.

The mela was inaugurated by MLA Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen, along with MLA Gulabgarh Khurshid Ahmad, Director Tourism Jammu Dr. Vikas Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan and SSP Ramban Arun Gupta.

Organized with the objective of promoting the immense tourism potential of the region, the mela served as a platform to showcase the rich cultural diversity, traditional heritage and breathtaking natural beauty of Gool and its adjoining areas while highlighting the region’s potential as an emerging tourist destination.

MLA Banihal highlighted the vast tourism potential of Gool and Banihal areas and emphasized the need for sustained efforts to develop the region as a major tourist destination. He lauded the efforts of Directorate of Tourism Jammu for organizing the mela and creating opportunities for promoting local culture, handicrafts, traditional art forms and scenic attractions.

Director Tourism Jammu highlighted the promotional initiatives being undertaken in Tourism Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that on the directions of Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Dr Ashish Chander Verma, the department is actively identifying and developing new tourist destinations across the Jammu especially offbeat destinations like Gool, Neeltop, Margantop, Mohu Valley, Tattapani to diversify tourism offerings and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

He assured continued support for promoting the tourism potential of Ramban district and strengthening tourism infrastructure in emerging destinations.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban highlighted the growing tourism prospects of Ramban district and called upon the youth to actively contribute towards promoting tourism and preserving the environment.

He urged the youth to join hands with the district administration in making Ramban a drug-free district under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan. He appreciated the Tourism Department for its efforts in promoting lesser-known and offbeat destinations across the district.

SSP Arun Gupta emphasized the importance of community participation in combating drug abuse and reiterated the commitment of the Police Department towards realizing the vision of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.

A major attraction of the mela was the array of stalls established by various government departments, local entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups and artisans. Vibrant displays of local handicrafts, handloom products and traditional artefacts drew significant public interest and highlighted the rich craftsmanship of the region.

Food stalls offering authentic local delicacies and traditional cuisines remained crowded throughout the day, providing visitors with a glimpse of the area’s rich culinary heritage. The mela provided an excellent platform for local artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs to showcase and market their products while promoting local livelihoods and rural tourism.

The dignitaries visited the stalls and interacted with exhibitors, artisans and visitors. They appreciated the efforts made to promote local crafts, handloom products, indigenous cuisine and government welfare initiatives under a common platform.

The cultural segment remained the major attraction of the event. Renowned singers Bishan Dass and Chaman Lehri, along with other artists and students enthralled the audience with vibrant performances depicting the rich folk traditions, music and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Their captivating presentations added colour and festive spirit to the celebrations and received enthusiastic appreciation from the gathering. General public of the area extended gratitude to government of Jammu and Kashmir especially Directorate of tourism Jammu for organizing such an event in Gool area.

On the occasion, the dignitaries felicitated artists and performers in recognition of their valuable contribution towards preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak, Joint Director Tourism Aijaz Qaiser, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shoket Hayat Mattoo, Deputy Director (Planning), Tourism, Mamta Sharma, Deputy Director Publicity Tourism, Savita Chouhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Imtiaz Ahmed, district and sectoral officers, representatives of various departments, prominent citizens, members of civil society, local artisans and a large number of visitors from across the region.

The successful organization of the Gool Mela not only celebrated the region’s rich cultural legacy but also reinforced the commitment of the Tourism Department towards promoting rural and offbeat destinations, thereby contributing to inclusive, sustainable and community-driven tourism development across Jammu and Kashmir.