Powerful Earthquake of magnitude 7.7 strikes Philippines

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Philippines, June 8 : A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines on Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 5:07 am Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 93 kilometres.”EQ of M: 7.7, On: 08/06/2026 05:07:45 IST, Lat: 5.635 N, Long: 125.147 E, Depth: 93 Km, Location: Philippines,” the NCS said.

Shortly after, another tremor of magnitude 6.4 was also reported at 5:18 am IST at a depth of 79 kilometres, located at 5.605°N latitude and 125.408°E longitude.”EQ of M: 6.4, On: 08/06/2026 05:18:10 IST, Lat: 5.605 N, Long: 125.408 E, Depth: 79 Km, Location: Philippines,” the NCS said.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth’s surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface.

For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 – 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 – 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 – 700 km deep. In general, the term “deep-focus earthquakes” is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. (ANI)