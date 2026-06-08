SKUAST-K charts tech-driven roadmap for agriculture 

Srinagar, Jun 7: As the country accelerates toward its vision of a developed nation by 2047, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir has emerged as a vanguard for the digital transformation of the nation’s primary sectors.

During the three-day national conference, “Technological Integrations in Agriculture, Veterinary and Ecological Sciences (TIC-2026),” hosted in collaboration with SIDAVES, experts outlined a blueprint to transition traditional farming into a high-tech, data-driven bio-economy.

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, emphasised the catalytic role technology integration in changing India’s agricultural landscape.

In order to harness the benefits of technological advances in Indian agriculture and realise the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, Prof Ganai emphasized the great potential of digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, precision farming, climate-smart technologies, biopesticides and highlighted their role in entrepreneurship and employment generation.

Dr Fayaz A Bahar, the organising secretary of the conference presented a detailed report of the recommendations suggested by the experts during their presentations in various concurrent sessions.

It was emphasised that fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and ensuring inclusive access to technology, India can build a robust agricultural ecosystem, healthier livestock sector, and sustainable environment, contributing significantly to the vision of a developed nation by 2047.