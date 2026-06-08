Sham-e-Ghazal organised by JKAACL in memory of Gurudev O.P. Sharma Sarthi

Jammu, Jun 7: Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, in collaboration with Adbi Kunj, J&K, Jammu, on Sunday organised a grand “Sham-e-Ghazal” at K.L. Saigal Hall, Jammu, as a musical tribute to Gurudev O.P. Sharma Sarthi, the eminent litterateur, poet, lyricist, broadcaster and multidimensional personality of Jammu and Kashmir.

Padma Shri Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri graced the occasion as the chief guest. The guests of honour included Sardar Prithpal Singh Pritam, Arvinder Singh Aman and Suresh Sharma, Retired Judge while noted writer and journalist Suhail Qazmi presided over the function.

The dignitaries paid rich tributes to O.P. Sharma Sarthi and highlighted his immense contribution to the literary, cultural and musical landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. They described him as a visionary poet and a guiding force whose writings continue to inspire generations of writers, artists and music lovers. The speakers recalled his remarkable role in promoting Urdu, Hindi and Dogri literature and acknowledged his invaluable contribution towards enriching the cultural ethos of the region.

Gurudev O.P. Sharma Sarthi was widely respected for his versatile personality and outstanding contributions as a poet, lyricist, author and cultural activist.

Through his literary creations and musical compositions, he touched countless hearts and left an enduring legacy in the fields of literature, art and culture. His works reflected human values, social consciousness and deep sensitivity towards life and society.

The highlight of the evening was the soulful presentation by renowned singer Dharmesh Nargotra, who mesmerised the audience with a series of ghazals penned by O.P. Sharma Sarthi.

His captivating performance brought alive the poetic richness and emotional depth of Sarthi’s writings, earning appreciation from the distinguished gathering and audience alike.

The programme witnessed the participation of prominent writers, poets, artists, academicians and admirers of O.P. Sharma Sarthi, who joined together to celebrate the life, works and legacy of the legendary literary figure.