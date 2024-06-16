Breaking

Cyber Unit Pulwama cracks down on Online scams, recovers Rs 1,44,500

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Cyber Unit Pulwama has achieved significant success in its ongoing efforts to combat financial fraud, freezing Rs 1,44,500 in two separate online scam cases.

The Cyber Cell promptly analyzed in both cases, the victims were lured by a web link received through WhatsApp, promising work-from-home opportunities. The scam involved convincing the victims to invest money with the promise of high returns. Initially, small tasks with quick returns were provided to bait the victims. Gradually, they were asked to invest larger amounts, which led to significant financial losses.

Pulwama Police warn citizens to be vigilant against such scams. No legitimate investment scheme offers quick and substantial returns. The public is advised to avoid falling for such fraudulent schemes and to invest wisely.

The Pulwama Police and its Cyber Unit reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the financial interests of the people and will continue to work proactively to prevent cybercrime.

It is important to mention here that people in Pulwama can report cyber crimes via email at [email protected] or by calling 9541943103.

You Might Also Like

“Decisions cannot be taken by me”: Om Birla on appointment of Speaker and deputy of Lok Sabha

Police along with Civil administration intensifies Market Checking in Kulgam

Australia tie with England, India for most successive wins in T20 World Cup

LG Sinha calls for Public unity and cooperation to eradicate terrorism

Awaam Ki Awaaz, the people’s voice completes 3 years today

Share This Article
Previous Article Police along with Civil administration intensifies Market Checking in Kulgam
Next Article “Decisions cannot be taken by me”: Om Birla on appointment of Speaker and deputy of Lok Sabha
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review J-K security
Developing Story
Woman dies in Budgam road accident
Breaking
Three gold theft cases solved in Ganderbal, five accused arrested: Police
Breaking
India produced over 40 quantum technology startups in 2 years: Jitendra Singh
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.