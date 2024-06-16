Cyber Unit Pulwama cracks down on Online scams, recovers Rs 1,44,500

The Cyber Unit Pulwama has achieved significant success in its ongoing efforts to combat financial fraud, freezing Rs 1,44,500 in two separate online scam cases.

The Cyber Cell promptly analyzed in both cases, the victims were lured by a web link received through WhatsApp, promising work-from-home opportunities. The scam involved convincing the victims to invest money with the promise of high returns. Initially, small tasks with quick returns were provided to bait the victims. Gradually, they were asked to invest larger amounts, which led to significant financial losses.

Pulwama Police warn citizens to be vigilant against such scams. No legitimate investment scheme offers quick and substantial returns. The public is advised to avoid falling for such fraudulent schemes and to invest wisely.

The Pulwama Police and its Cyber Unit reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the financial interests of the people and will continue to work proactively to prevent cybercrime.

It is important to mention here that people in Pulwama can report cyber crimes via email at [email protected] or by calling 9541943103.