Indian Army launches Operation SHIVA 2025 to ensure secure conduct of Amarnath Yatra

The Indian Army has launched ‘Operation SHIVA 2025’ in close coordination with the Civil Administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

This annual high-tempo operation aims to provide a robust security architecture along both the Northern and Southern Yatra routes, particularly in light of the heightened threat from Pakistan-backed proxies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

As part of this year’s enhanced security framework, over 8,500 troops have been deployed, supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources. A dynamic counter-terrorism grid, prophylactic security deployment, and corridor protection measures have been instituted. Comprehensive assistance to civil authorities is also being provided, particularly in disaster management and emergency response.

The Indian Army’s efforts include the installation of a Counter-UAS grid with more than 50 C-UAS and EW systems each to neutralise drone threats. “Regular UAV missions and live monitoring of Yatra routes and the Holy Cave. Engineer task forces for bridge construction, track widening, and disaster mitigation,” an official release read.

The Indian Army has arranged more than 150 doctors and medical personnel, with two Advanced Dressing Stations, nine Medical Aid Posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths supported by 2,00,000 litres of oxygen.

“Signal companies for seamless communication, EME detachments for technical support, and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads. Emergency rations for 25,000 persons, QRTs, tent cities, water points, and plant equipment, including bulldozers and excavators,” the release informed about the deployments by the Indian Army.

Indian Army helicopters remain on standby for any contingency response.

The Indian Army is harnessing advanced technology to ensure a robust security framework during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. By implementing live tracking of Yatra convoys between Jammu and the Holy Cave, the Army is maintaining constant situational awareness through high-resolution PTZ cameras and drone feeds.

Real-time updates on convoy movement are being monitored to pre-empt any threats, while seamless multi-agency coordination ensures swift response and effective security management across the entire route.

Operation SHIVA 2025 reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensure a safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling Yatra for all devotees undertaking the sacred pilgrimage. (ANI)