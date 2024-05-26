CS extols admin, Police for successful LS polls in J&K

SRINAGAR, MAY 25: Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, AtalDulloo, extended his appreciation to the civil administration and police for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of the LokSabha elections in the region.

As the 6th and final phase of the LokSabha election concluded in J&K, Chief Secretary Dulloo lauded the significant voter turnout witnessed throughout all phases, highlighting it as a testament to the public’s faith in the electoral process.

He emphasized that extensive arrangements were put in place to facilitate the voting process for the general public, and he acknowledged the media’s role in capturing the enthusiasm among voters, making the elections appear as a festive occasion.

Recognizing the elections as the essence of democracy, Dulloo expressed gratitude to every individual involved in ensuring the successful conduct of the elections. He commended the dedication of the officials on election duty, referring to them as the foot soldiers of democracy.

Chief Secretary Dulloo expressed his gratitude to the voters for their overwhelming participation and thanked Principal Secretary Home, DG Police, Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/Jammu, ADGPs, Deputy Commissioners, DIGs, SSPs, and other civil and police officers for their meticulous arrangements, ensuring a peaceful environment for voters.

Furthermore, he praised the Election Commission of India, particularly the Chief Electoral Officer J&K, for their pivotal role in orchestrating the polling arrangements across all districts over five phases.