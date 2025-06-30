Four drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir

Continuing its efforts to root out drug menace from society, Police have arrested 04 drug peddlers in Shopian, Kupwara & Handwara and recovered Poppy Straw, Charas, and Liquor from their possession.

In Shopian, a Police party of Police Station Keller at a checkpoint established at Kathuhallan axis, intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing naka party tried to flee from the spot and was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Nazeer Ahmad Lone son of Rasheed Ahmad Lone resident of Kathuhallan. During search, semi-dry poppy straw like substance (15.343 Kgs) was recovered from his possession and was subsequently arrested. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 27/2025 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Keller and investigations have been initiated.

In Kupwara, a police team from Police Station Kralpora led by SHO Police Station Kralpora DySP Goldy Sharma at a checkpoint established at Khazanmatti, intercepted a vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK09D-4357 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmed Najar son of Gh Mohidin and Gh Nabi Ganie son of Moh Sultan both residents of Kralpora. During search, Charas like narcotics was recovered from their possession and both persons were subsequently arrested. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 47/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kralpora and investigation has been initiated.

In Handwara, a Police team of Police Station Kralgund at a checkpoint established at Ananwan-Kralgund crossing intercepted a suspicious individual carrying a bag. He has been identified as Basharat Rasool Rather, son of Gh. Rasool Rather, resident of Ananwan, Kralgund. During search of the bag, officers were able to recover Charas-like substance wrapped in maize cover, weighing approximately 270 grams, and 10 bottles of alcohol (whiskey). Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 32/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kralgund and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.