Commissioner SMC holds review meeting on SWM in Srinagar City

Srinagar, May 30: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dr. Owais Ahmed Thursday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to evaluate the current solid waste management practices in Srinagar City.
The meeting focused on assessing the efficiency of waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal systems within the city.
A key area of discussion was the scientific disposal of waste. The Commissioner reviewed ongoing projects such as the construction of a sanitary landfill cell, proper management and disposal of construction and demolition waste, and other related activities.
Furthermore, upcoming plans were reviewed, including the preparation of necessary Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the CIITIS 2.0 program.
Dr Owais emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city and reviewed the Swachhata parameters. Strict directives were issued to the concerned officials to complete the assigned tasks before the set deadlines.
The review meeting aimed to streamline and improve the solid waste management system in Srinagar, ensuring efficient collection, transportation, processing, and scientific disposal of waste, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for the city’s residents.

