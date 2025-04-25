Breaking

‘Terrorism supporters won’t be spared’, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh speaks on Pahalgam attack

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

While reacting to the recent Pahalgam terror attack which occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh referred to Modi-led government’s “zero tolerance policy” and said that the offenders and their supporters “won’t be spared” and will soon be punished.

“Terrorists and their supporters will no longer be spared,” Chugh said. He further added, “This is a new India that will root out terror. The brutes who killed innocents in Pahalgam will get a punishment they would have never imagined.”

“Modi government’s zero tolerance policy is not just a slogan but our commitment… The brutal killing of our innocent citizens will be avenged… Now terror will be answered on the field as well as on the front.”

The barbaric terrorist attack which occurred at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir), killing 26 tourists while leaving several others injured, is one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Earlier on Thursday, former Punjab and Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Sarbdeep Singh Virk, spoke with ANI; expressed sorrow towards the incident and discussed negative repercussions the valley might face due to the tragic attack.

Virk expressed concern over the timing of the attack, especially when “peace had returned to Kashmir after a long time”. He stressed that Kashmir’s economy depends heavily on tourism and the attack is likely to impact the sector badly.

He also pointed out that peaceful actions are essentially necessary rather than straightaway opting for war. However, Virk added that there is also a need for a strong response.

“Actions like cutting trade ties, cancelling visas, and calling back our people in India, these are good decisions. But, retaliatory action, like the previous surgical strike, is necessary to show that India is not a weak country.” (ANI)

