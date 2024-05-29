CHO Pulwama recommends pheromone traps for Leaf Miner Blotch infestations

Pulwama, May 28: Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) of Pulwama, Javid Ahmad Bhat, has advised apple orchardists to utilise pheromone traps in conjunction with chemical sprays to effectively manage Leaf Miner Blotch (LMB) infestations.

This recommendation comes in response to early infestation of LMB due to the prevailing dry and hot weather conditions.

The CHO said that recent field visits across Pulwama revealed early incidences of LMB in some areas, attributing it to the unusual weather patterns.

“Given the current weather conditions, there is a heightened risk of insect pest infestations in apple orchards,” he explained.

“To mitigate this risk, we are urging orchardists to take precautionary measures, including the use of recommended chemical sprays.”

In addition to chemical treatments, the CHO highlighted the importance of using pheromone traps in apple orchards.

He said that they have procured some pheromone traps from the Division of Entomology at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) – Kashmir and these traps are being strategically placed by them in orchards already infested with LMB.

“Pheromone traps are invaluable tools for farmers as they help determine the optimal timing for treatment,” Bhat said.

He said that they act as indicators, allowing farmers to identify the right stage of the insect’s life cycle for effective chemical action.

The CHO emphasised that the department’s staff are actively working in the field, assisting orchardists and ensuring adherence to the advisory aimed at containing the pest spread.

He stressed the importance of using only recommended chemicals at the appropriate stages to prevent rapid multiplication of the pest due to the conducive dry and hot conditions, which could lead to devastating consequences.

“The orchardists must strictly follow the advisory and spray only the recommended chemicals at the proper stage to control the pest,” Bhat reiterated, adding that with the current weather, the pest may quickly multiply, posing a severe threat to apple orchards.