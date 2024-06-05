Breaking

Chief Secretary meets Paralympian Amir Ahmed; star Footballers of J&K

RK Online Desk
Chief Secretary, Atal Duloo, today met Amir Ahmad Bhat, who is going to partake in the Pistol Shooting competition at the Paralympics, going to be held in Paris at the end of August.

Amir is the first athlete from Kashmir to compete in the Paralympics.

Chief Secretary appreciated Amir for his unique talent and dedication while wishing him success in the upcoming competition. He hoped that the player will perform outstandingly well in the tournament and bring laurels for Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, J&K’s elite football players also met the Chief Secretary and briefed him about their accomplishments in the Indian Super League, I-League and Indian National Teams during this season. The footballers’ delegation comprised of Ishfaq Ahmad, Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, Danish Farooq, Muhammad Hamad, Muheet Shabir, Sajjad Parray, Suhail Ahmad, and Majid Yousuf.

Chief Secretary, while complimenting them for their tremendous achievements, assured them that they will be supported by the government in all their future endeavors in the sports field enabling them to excel in the upcoming national and international tournaments.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull, were also present on the occasion.

