Breaking

Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Awantipora: Police

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police on Tuesday have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

A Spokesperson said, “During vehicular checking at Panzgam Railway Crossing, a Police party of Police Post Reshipora intercepted a vehicle (Tata Sumo) bearing registration number JK13A-7136 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam son of Ab Rashid Hajam resident of Newa Pulwama and Anees Mohammad son of Gh Mohammad resident of Karimabad.

“During search, officers were able to recover 130 grams of Charas like substance from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized”, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 106/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been initiated.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

You Might Also Like

Dr Sehrish Asgar Flags off Vehicles for Distribution of Educational Equipments under Aspirational District Programme

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial on Republic Day

23-year-old youth slips to death at Shrunz waterfall in Baramulla

JK polls: “Hope voters will take right decision”, says Farooq Abdullah 

Woman drug peddler arrested in Doda, police seize 6 grams heroin

Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha expresses grief over tragic road accident in Poonch
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha expresses grief over tragic road accident in Poonch
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Javed Rana visits GMC Rajouri; meets Ghani Bus accident victims
Breaking Jammu
Civil Defence Mock Drill to be held at various places in Kashmir tomorrow
Developing Story Kashmir
JKSDRF Udhampur unit on high alert, intensifies training after Pahalgam terror attack
Breaking