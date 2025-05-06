Two drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Awantipora: Police

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police on Tuesday have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

A Spokesperson said, “During vehicular checking at Panzgam Railway Crossing, a Police party of Police Post Reshipora intercepted a vehicle (Tata Sumo) bearing registration number JK13A-7136 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam son of Ab Rashid Hajam resident of Newa Pulwama and Anees Mohammad son of Gh Mohammad resident of Karimabad.

“During search, officers were able to recover 130 grams of Charas like substance from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized”, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 106/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been initiated.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.