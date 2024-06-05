Amarnath Yatra-2024: 14000 service providers including Ponywalas register till date

Labour Commissioner, J&K, Charandeep Singh Wednesday took stock of the registration process of service providers for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 viz Ponywalas, Palkiwalas and Dandiwalas at the special mega camp set up by the Labour Department at Sonmarg.

Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ganderbal and other officials of the Labour Department were also present. Speaking on the occassion, Charandeep Singh said that all the service providers for Amaranthji Yatra will be registered before 15th June and for the purpose elaborate arrangements have been put in place for facilitating the service providers to register themselves.

“In this mega camp, we have pony, palakhi and dhandi providers. The details of these service providers have also been fetched from the shrine board portal and now we are in the process of completing their registration process.

Till date around 14000 service providers have already registered for SANJY-2024 and the process is scheduled to be completed by 15th of June” he said and added that the pony providers have to register their ponies with the animal husbandry department after undertaking the mandatory health checks of their ponies. We will also provide RFID cards to the registered Service Providers for the Yatra.

Earlier, people used to come to Naranag or Ganderbal camps to collect their cards. But this year, for the convenience of the service providers we are sending their cards to their respective districts from where they can easily collect them without delay.

Special camps for issuance of RFID cards will also be organized so that service providers do not face any difficulty and are ready to provide their services to the pilgrims well before the commencement of the Yatra.

The Labour Commissioner praised the commitment of the service providers in helping lakhs of pilgrims in performing their religious obligations without difficulties.

He instructed the Labour Department officials to facilitate the service providers in every way so that the Yatra is conducted in a smooth and successful manner and pilgrims are provided all the requisite facilities during their journey.