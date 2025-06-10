BJP spokesperson Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia meets LG Sinha, seeks Urdu exemption in Naib Tehsildar Exam

Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

Jasrotia expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for various progressive initiatives taken by Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under his Chairmanship, including the upcoming Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical Institute of Excellence at Katra.

He discussed various issues with regards to the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and the positive impact of the train service to Kashmir Valley.

He also raised the issue of Naib Tehsildar aspirants from Jammu Division and requested the Lieutenant Governor to make the Working Knowledge of Urdu language non-mandatory for Naib Tehsildar examination.