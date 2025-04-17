Chief Minister Omar Abdullah releases book by 15-year-old author Laranya R Kumar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today released a book titled “The Land of Souls”– A Tale of Adventure and Discovery, authored by 15-year-old Laranya R Kumar, at a function held here.

The event was graced by Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo, Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu, Prof. Umesh Rai, the young author herself, along with her parents, grandparents, family members and friends.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Laranya on her remarkable achievement at such a young age and appreciated that the young author began writing the book at the age of 13, exploring profound questions such as whether we are alone in the universe or if there is life in another world observing us.

“She not only dared to imagine these possibilities but also translated them into a compelling narrative. At an age when many are still discovering themselves, she has gifted us with a book born out of imagination and curiosity,” he remarked.

Explaining his reason for attending the book release, the Chief Minister said, “I am here because I believe achievements like Laranya’s deserve to be celebrated. I want readers to know that what she has accomplished is truly commendable.”

He lauded Laranya for setting an inspiring example, not just for her peers but also for older generations. “She has demonstrated immense discipline and the courage to let her imagination transcend the boundaries that society often imposes,” he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight in learning that Laranya is already working on more books. “I look forward to reading the next one, and the one after that. I sincerely hope that her work inspires other young people to take up reading, because the habit of reading, once nurtured early, stays with us throughout life.”

He concluded by urging the younger generation to embrace reading, as it not only broadens perspectives but also encourages budding writers like Laranya to continue expressing themselves and sharing their stories with the world.