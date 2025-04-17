MeT predicts widespread rain, snow in J&K from April 18-20

The Meteorological department on Thursday warned of heavy rain, snowfall and thunderstorm in Pirpanjal range of Jammu division and higher reaches of Kashmir division on April 18-20, with peak activity during April 18th night to April 19th late night.

As per the advisory issued to Divisional Commissioners of both Kashmir and Jammu, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that an active western disturbance most likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir and adjoining areas from 18th April 2025.

The advisory said that under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain/snow (at higher reaches) are expected in J&K from 18th April to 20th April (evening, 2025 with peak activity during 18th night to 19th late night.Advertisement

The above system most likely to cause heavy rain/snow (at higher reaches) over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division and middle & higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shupiyan, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass) with thunderstorm/lightning/hailstorm/strong winds of the order 40-50 gusting to 60-70 KMPH, the advisory reads.

Revealing probable impacts of the fresh weather advisory, the MeT Centre Srinagar said that adverse weather activities may lead to disruption of surface transport including Jammu-Srinagar & Srinagar-Leh National Highway and other major roads of middle & higher reaches of J&K. Also there is a possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusty winds at many places.

Besides chances of landslides, mudslides & shooting stones most likely over the vulnerable areas.

They advised farmers to suspend all farm operations from 18th April, 2025 till the afternoon of 21st April, 2025.

The fresh weather transition may lead to rise in water level in rivers, local streams and nallas, and water logging in low lying areas, it said.