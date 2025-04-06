Breaking

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends I-League match at TRC Ground

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday attended an I-League football match between Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) and Churchill Brothers Goa at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.

He was accompanied by his Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Secretary J&K Sports Council and other senior officials.

The match was witnessed by a spirited large local crowd.

The thrilling encounter ended in a 1-1 draw. As a gesture of support, Omar Abdullah wore the Real Kashmir FC jersey, symbolizing his solidarity with the team and its growing fan base.

The Chief Minister lauded Real Kashmir FC for creating opportunities for Kashmiri youth to participate in top-tier national football leagues. He also interacted with the players and officials of both teams, commending their performance and sportsmanship.

You Might Also Like

“140 crore Indians deserve…:” PM Modi on receiving highest civilian award of Greece

DM Poonch orders annual opening of Mughal Road from tomorrow onwards

Drach Gunfight Update: Killed JeM Militants Were Involved in Killing of SPO And a Outside Labourer: ADGP Kashmir

M Ashraf Ganie assumes charge as Director SKIMS, Soura

Department of Periodontics IGGDC Jammu organises IEC Campaign with the theme ‘Say No to Bleeding Gums’

Share This Article
Previous Article Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends Cultural Heritage event at Kashmir University
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends Cultural Heritage event at Kashmir University
Breaking
Amit Shah arrives in Jammu for three-day visit to J&K
Developing Story
Security forces recover war-like stores including machine gun in Kupwara
Breaking
Cabinet Sub-Committee on reservation rules interacts with public delegations, students at SKICC
Breaking