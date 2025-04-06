Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends I-League match at TRC Ground

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday attended an I-League football match between Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) and Churchill Brothers Goa at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.

He was accompanied by his Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Secretary J&K Sports Council and other senior officials.

The match was witnessed by a spirited large local crowd.

The thrilling encounter ended in a 1-1 draw. As a gesture of support, Omar Abdullah wore the Real Kashmir FC jersey, symbolizing his solidarity with the team and its growing fan base.

The Chief Minister lauded Real Kashmir FC for creating opportunities for Kashmiri youth to participate in top-tier national football leagues. He also interacted with the players and officials of both teams, commending their performance and sportsmanship.