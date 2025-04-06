Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends Cultural Heritage event at Kashmir University

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that Jammu and Kashmir has faced numerous challenges over the years but is now gradually emerging from these challenges.

He emphasized that efforts are underway to ensure the region becomes an equal stakeholder in the country’s overall development.

The Chief Minister was speaking at Lok Samvardhan Parv, being held at the University of Kashmir from April 5 to 13 under the theme ‘Bhagidari se Bhagyodaya’.

“Wherever support is possible and wherever proposals from our side are pending approval, I humbly request that they be considered and approved so that people of Jammu and Kashmir can benefit,” the Chief Minister said.

He was the Chief Guest at the event, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurien, also attended the event.

Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, Professor Nilofer Khan, along with other senior dignitaries, was also present on the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, Omar Abdullah said the event marks a new beginning in the relationship between the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Jammu & Kashmir.

“This initiative offers a window into the rich cultural diversity, handicrafts and cuisines of the country, while also providing us the opportunity to showcase our own heritage—be it our crafts, traditional cuisine or natural beauty—to the visiting guests,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that while the Ministry of Minority Affairs may appear smaller in scope, its work holds deep national significance.

“In a country as diverse as ours—with different ways of life, multiple languages, varied cuisines and unique cultures—it is crucial to foster a sense of belonging and unity. The ministry plays a key role in ensuring that every citizen, regardless of background, feels part of the nation’s progress,” he said.

He further acknowledged that the event has enabled local artisans, including those involved in handicrafts and traditional wazwan cuisine, to showcase their exceptional talent.

“The magic in their hands is on full display. At the same time, it is heartening to see participants from across the country sharing this platform,” he added.

Referring to the tourist rush coinciding with the onset of the spring season, he said: “I understand the challenges many of you may have faced in reaching here—especially due to the traffic around the Tulip Garden. But what can we say—the charm of Kashmir draws everyone in.” The Chief Minister expressed hope that guests from across the country will carry back fond memories of the event and the valley’s hospitality.

Urging the Union Minister to continue his ministry’s support for Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief Minister said the region continues to face various challenges, including unemployment. “Your ministry’s initiatives—be it in education, skill training or market access—are vital. Our artisans work hard but struggle to reach broader markets. They face challenges in grooming the next generation for this craft, and often do not receive adequate support in skill development and training. I hope your ministry will help bridge this gap,” he said.