Dr Darakhshan met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at Srinagar

Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today held a detailed meeting with the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and thanked the minister for praising herwork as the head of the J&K Waqf Board.

She informed the Minister that the entire team of the Board had put in a lot of hard work to transform the Waqf management system in J&K which was ailing to the core. Dr Andrabi discussed futuristic Waqf development and management possibilities and plans with the Union Minister.

She hailed the central government for initiating the era of change in the Waqf Act by passing the Amendments Bill 2025. Dr Andrabi said a false propaganda against the amendments hasbeen spread whileas the these changes into the Act were long due and recommended by many who have studied or worked with the system. She said that soon the Muslim community throughout India will come to know about the benefits of these amendments.

Kiren Rijiju hailed the views of Dr Andrabi and her clear stand based on facts. He also praised Andrabi for her direct samvad with the people on Waqf Bill benefits.