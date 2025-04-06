Breaking

Dr Darakhshan met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at Srinagar

Discussed Waqf Development Programnes & the benifits of the Waqf Amendments passed by the Government

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today held a detailed meeting with the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and thanked the minister for praising herwork as the head of the J&K Waqf Board.

She informed the Minister that the entire team of the Board had put in a lot of hard work to transform the Waqf management system in J&K which was ailing to the core. Dr Andrabi discussed futuristic Waqf development and management possibilities and plans with the Union Minister.

She hailed the central government for initiating the era of change in the Waqf Act by passing the Amendments Bill 2025. Dr Andrabi said a false propaganda against the amendments hasbeen spread whileas the these changes into the Act were long due and recommended by many who have studied or worked with the system. She said that soon the Muslim community throughout India will come to know about the benefits of these amendments.

Kiren Rijiju hailed the views of Dr Andrabi and her clear stand based on facts. He also praised Andrabi for her direct samvad with the people on Waqf Bill benefits.

You Might Also Like

MD J&K Cable Car Corporation cautions tourists of falling in the trap of touts

Four gamblers held in Kulgam, Stake money seized: Police

One person dies, 8 others injured in accident on Mughal road

PM Modi extends wishes on beginning of Ramzan

LG Sinha interacts with Yuva Sangam’s youth delegation from Maharashtra under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative

Share This Article
Previous Article Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends I-League match at TRC Ground
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends I-League match at TRC Ground
Breaking
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends Cultural Heritage event at Kashmir University
Breaking
Amit Shah arrives in Jammu for three-day visit to J&K
Developing Story
Security forces recover war-like stores including machine gun in Kupwara
Breaking