World No Tobacco Day: Indira Gandhi Government Dental College organizes series of awareness activities

Jammu, May 31: Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu has been organising extensive activities to mark the observance of World No Tobacco Day under the guidance of the Principal Prof. (Dr.) Parveen Akhter Lone.
The event, aimed at increasing awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco, aligns with this year’s theme “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference.”
Following the guidelines of the Dental Council of India (DCI), the Department of Public Health Dentistry headed by Dr. Iqbal Singh along with the team comprising Dr. Anu Gandral, Dr.Amita Pariharand Dr. Manisha Koul conducted a series of month-long anti-tobacco awareness activities.
These included targeted school-based sessions across various schools like International Delhi Public School, Army Public School Miran Sahib and Jammu Sanskriti School, to educate students about the dangers of tobacco use. Anti-tobacco awareness camp was specifically organized for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Bantalab.
A pledge ceremony was held in line with DCI guidelines to commemorate World No Tobacco Day. Through this, the participants committed to a tobacco-free life, reinforcing the endeavours to promote anti-tobacco awareness. To broaden the impact, additional anti-tobacco awareness sessions were conducted at various public locations such as malls and Bus-stand in Jammu. This initiative sought to engage the general public and increase widespread awareness of the risks associated with tobacco use.
The IGGDC has proudly operated a Tobacco Cessation Centre since 2017. This centre provides ongoing support and counselling to patients visiting the OPD who report tobacco use, educating them on the severe consequences of tobacco on both oral and general health. This year, felicitation of four patients, who have reportedly quit tobacco after counselling done by the Department of Public Health Dentistry, was also done.
The Department of Public Health Dentistry leveraged the power of social media to engage a broader audience and amplify its anti-tobacco message by organising Instagram Reel Competition. This competition aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and promoting a tobacco-free life which garnered an impressive 32,000 views reflecting mass anti-tobacco awareness.

