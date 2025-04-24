BSF trooper inadvertently crosses border near Firozpur, held by Pakistan Rangers

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was detained by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday afternoon after inadvertently crossing the International Border near Punjab’s Firozpur, sources said on Thursday.

The incident occurred while the BSF trooper crossed the border while providing security to local farmers working near the fence.

According to initial reports, the trooper unintentionally stepped into Pakistani territory.

Following the incident, officials said, a flag meeting between BSF and Pakistan Rangers was initiated and is currently underway to facilitate the early and safe return of the trooper.

“Senior officials from both sides are reportedly in communication to resolve the matter amicably,” officials privy to the development told ANI.

The BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

This border is one of the most sensitive and volatile in the country, due to historical tensions and ongoing security challenges. (ANI)