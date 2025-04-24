“Willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of perpetrators of terror: PM Modi

Expressing deep sorrow over the brutal killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remarked that the entire nation is distressed and stands in solidarity with the grieving families.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister assured that every effort is being made by the government to ensure the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.

Addressing a gathering at Bihar’s Madhubani, PM Modi highlighted the profound loss suffered by families, where some lost their sons, brothers, or life partners, noting that the victims came from diverse linguistic and regional backgrounds–some spoke Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, and some were from Bihar.

“The terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination”, the Prime Minister said, asserting that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism. “The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror,” the PM stressed.

PM Modi declared from the soil of Bihar that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist, their handlers, and their backers, emphasising that India will pursue them to the ends of the earth.

“India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism and terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is served and the entire nation is firm in this resolve against terrorism”, he stressed. PM Modi further stated that everyone who believes in humanity stands with India during these times. He expressed his gratitude to the people and leaders of various countries who have supported India in these moments.

“Peace and security are the most critical prerequisites for rapid development”, PM Modi said, remarking that a developed Bihar is essential for a developed India.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

The Prime Minister appealed to everyone at the event to observe silence and pray for the departed souls in the Pahalgam attacks on April 22.

The Prime Minister said that on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, the entire nation is connected with Mithila and Bihar. He remarked that projects worth thousands of crores of rupees, aimed at Bihar’s development, have been inaugurated and foundations laid for, emphasising that these initiatives in electricity, railways, and infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Bihar.

Remarking that Bihar is the land where Mahatma Gandhi expanded the mantra of Satyagraha, PM Modi highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s firm belief that India’s rapid development is only possible when its villages are strong. He emphasised that the concept of Panchayati Raj was rooted in this sentiment.

“Over the past decade, continuous steps have been taken to empower Panchayats. Technology has played a significant role in strengthening Panchayats, with over 2 lakh Gram Panchayats connected to the internet in the last decade”, he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that more than 5.5 lakh Common Service Centres have been established in villages, underlining that the digitalisation of Panchayats has brought additional benefits, such as easy access to documents like birth and death certificates, and landholding certificates. He remarked that while the nation received a new Parliament building after decades of independence, 30,000 new Panchayat Bhawans have also been constructed across the country.

He also highlighted that ensuring adequate funds for Panchayats has been a priority for the government. “Over the past decade, Panchayats have received more than Rs two lakh crore, all of which has been utilised for the development of villages,” he said.

Emphasising that the government is working in mission mode to increase women’s income and create new opportunities for employment and self-employment, PM Modi highlighted the transformative impact of the ‘Jeevika Didi’ program in Bihar, which has changed the lives of many women. He remarked that today, self-help groups of women in Bihar have been provided financial assistance of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, noting that this will further strengthen the economic empowerment of women and contribute to the goal of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis across the country.

“The past decade has been a decade of infrastructure development for India”, said the Prime Minister, highlighting that this modern infrastructure is strengthening the foundation of a developed India. He noted that for the first time, over 12 crore rural families have received tap water connections in their homes, underlining that more than 2.5 crore households have been electrified, and those who never imagined cooking on gas stoves have now received gas cylinders.

“Even in challenging regions like Ladakh and Siachen, where providing basic facilities is difficult, 4G and 5G mobile connections have now been established, reflecting the nation’s current priorities”, he pointed out.

The Prime Minister highlighted advancements in healthcare, noting that institutions like AIIMS were once limited to major cities like Delhi. He announced that AIIMS is now being established in Darbhanga, and the number of medical colleges in the country has nearly doubled in the past decade and mentioned the construction of a new medical college in Jhanjharpur. He emphasised that to ensure quality healthcare in villages, over 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country, including more than 10,000 in Bihar.

“India is rapidly advancing its connectivity through infrastructure like railways, roads, and airports”, PM Modi highlighted, noting that metro projects are underway in Patna, and over two dozen cities across the country are now connected with metro facilities. He announced the launch of the ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ service between Patna and Jaynagar, which will significantly reduce travel time between the two locations, and emphasised that this development will benefit lakhs of people from Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Begusarai.

“Farmers are the backbone of the rural economy, the stronger this backbone, the stronger the villages, and consequently, the nation”, said Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted the persistent challenges of floods in the Mithila and Kosi regions, noting that the government is set to invest Rs 11,000 crore to mitigate the impact of floods in Bihar.

He said that this investment will facilitate the construction of dams on rivers such as Bagmati, Dhar, Budhi Gandak, and Kosi, adding that canals will be developed, ensuring irrigation arrangements through river water.

“This initiative will not only reduce flood-related issues but will also ensure adequate water supply reaches every farmer’s field,” he added. (ANI)