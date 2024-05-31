Breaking

Brief Exchange Of Fire In Poonch, Search Operation Launched

A brief exchange of fire took place between militants and security forces yesterday in Marha Buffliaz area of Poonch district.

Officials told that late night on thursday a specific input was recieved by the security forces about presence of some militants in the area. A search operation was launched by Police and army in general area of Marha Buffliaz near DKG.

While the search party intensified the searches, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, leading to brief gunfight, they said.

After brief exchange of fire, the militants fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness. Till this report was being filed there was no loss of life or injury reported.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation has been launched to track down the fleeing militants. More details will follow.(GNS)

